Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R & D Senior Solutions
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the average person, navigating different insurance plans can be tough.

Ryan Skirvin, a licensed insurance agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four with a breakdown of one of their plans.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
MGN
Police searching for driver after vehicle pursuit, three juveniles in custody

Latest News

D.A.R.E. program helping fight against drug abuse in schools
D.A.R.E. program helping fight against drug abuse in schools
Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course 10 19 2022
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Safe Trick or Treat Returns to Huntington's Safety Town
Huntington’s Safety Town to hold “Safe Trick or Treat” event after pandemic hiatus
Breast Cancer Treatment With Marshall Health
Breast cancer treatment options with Marshall Health