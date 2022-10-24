October finery on trees and in skies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here late in October a spell of Indian Summer has treated us to some fine weather. Warm sunny days and clear cool nights have been rain free for more than a week. Of course dry weather in autumn is perfect for fall foliage peaking. The flip side of the leaves equation is how once those leafs fall they become tinder for brush fires.

A reminder the fall burn season restricts outdoor burning to the time when the sun is down and overnight. You may never burn trash, just vegetation and for the most part not within city limits.

Tuesday will dawn cool with a red sky sunrise and temperatures in the 40s. By afternoon the hazy sun will propel highs into the upper 70s for a 3rd straight day! By late night finally some badly needed showers will arrive with gusty winds to knock more leaves down.

Wednesday will feature a leaden gray overcast as temperatures hang out in the cooler 60s.

Thursday will start chilly in the upper 30s before temperatures recover by afternoon into the 60s.

Friday and Saturday will feature blue skies with highs in the upper 60s and even though clouds increase Sunday will warm toward 70 before showers arrive at night and last into Monday.

Now for historical records, the term Indian Summer refers to the time when native Americans used the warmth of fall after the first frost as a second chance to harvest crops before true cold and snow set in.

