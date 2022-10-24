Queen of Clean | Cleaning your beauty blender

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cleaning Makeup Sponges and Brushes

About this Tip:

How to quickly clean makeup sponges, beauty blenders, and brushes. Makeup Sponges become soiled quickly and can transfer bacteria to your skin. Here’s Linda’s solution for cleaning them. How to quickly clean makeup sponges, beauty blenders, and brushes.

How to:

1. Clean them monthly

2. Use a solution of warm water and shampoo

3. You can soak sponges and brushes in a solution of warm water and a little shampoo for 15 minutes

4. Rinse them under warm running water. Then fill a sink or container with water and swish the brushes back and forth

5. For sponges rinse in a sink or container of clean warm water

6. Gently squeeze the water out of brushes and sponges and stand up to dry

7. Fluff on your hand when dry

Warnings & Cautions:

Don’t soak brushes too long. Over soaking can cause them to separate from the handle.

Linda Says:

Dirty make up tools can cause breakouts so set a date in the month to clean your beauty tools so you don’t forget.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com.

