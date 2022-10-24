Students and staff given the all-clear to return to elementary school

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holden Elementary School students and staff will be back in the classroom Tuesday after being out for more than a week due to the smell of natural gas in the building.

School officials announced Monday that both students and staff will be on a regular schedule.

According to a release from the school, several tests have shown no trace of gas/methane in the school and that students’ and staff’s health will not be compromised returning to the building.

As an extra precaution, methane and natural gas detectors have been place throughout the building as a precaution.

Logan County Schools worked with several agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Protection and Southern Public Gas Company, to ensure the building is safe for occupants to return.

“We are excited to be back HOME,” the release concluded.

