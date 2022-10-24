Students and staff given the all-clear to return to elementary school

Students and staff given the all-clear to return to Holden Elementary School
Students and staff given the all-clear to return to Holden Elementary School
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holden Elementary School students and staff will be back in the classroom Tuesday after being out for more than a week due to the smell of natural gas in the building.

School officials announced Monday that both students and staff will be on a regular schedule.

According to a release from the school, several tests have shown no trace of gas/methane in the school and that students’ and staff’s health will not be compromised returning to the building.

As an extra precaution, methane and natural gas detectors have been place throughout the building as a precaution.

Logan County Schools worked with several agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Protection and Southern Public Gas Company, to ensure the building is safe for occupants to return.

“We are excited to be back HOME,” the release concluded.

For previous coverage:

Outside utility work sends Holden Elementary students home for more than a school week

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
MGN
Police searching for driver after vehicle pursuit, three juveniles in custody

Latest News

Make holiday memories with next level snacking
Make holiday memories with next level snacking
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your beauty blender
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your beauty blender
Hospital benefit plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Hospital benefit plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Bookmark Monday | Halloween reads for adults and kids
Bookmark Monday | Halloween reads for adults and kids