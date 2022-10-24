Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek Road in Crum Monday, Oct. 24.

A tip regarding a possible arson was reported to Wayne 911 just before 8:30 a.m.

According to West Virginia State Police, a Kermit volunteer firefighter was called to the same house the night before and knocked down flames.

The fireman told state troopers on October 24 he drove passed the home and found Tara Lycans burning the barn along with another property outside of the home.

The barn was destroyed along with the other outside property.

Lycans, who officials say was covered in ash and soot, was arrested for first degree arson.

She was transported to the Western Regional Jail.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Further information has not been released.

