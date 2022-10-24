Woman dies in single vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burns was 67 years-old from Chesapeake, Ohio.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

