Woman dies in single vehicle crash

By Emily Bennett
Oct. 23, 2022
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burns was 67 years-old from Chesapeake, Ohio.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

