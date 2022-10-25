City encouraging leaf collection to keep storm drains clear

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – To help prevent blockages in storm drains and ditches, the City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is encouraging neighbors to collect fallen leaves around their homes and in roadways.

The Public Works Department offers two options for leaf collection. Leaves can be bagged and left curbside for trash day or raked to the edge of the street to be picked up as part of supplemental loose-leaf collection, which will begin October 31.

“Folks who need their leaves picked up quickly are encouraged to bag their leaves and set them out on their regular trash day,” said Director of Public Works Brent Webster. “If you prefer to rake your leaves to the edge of the street for collection, please be patient with our crews as it often takes time to get through a leaf collection route due to the volume of leaves being collected and collection being dependent upon the weather. Keep in mind, our Public Works crews who collect leaves are the same folks who salt our roads and provide snow removal in inclement weather.”

