Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week.

The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital.

“It didn’t matter who you were, he liked you,” Superintendent David Trimble said. “He was kind to you.”

Trimble says Andrew specialized in making friends.

“The number of kids who said he was their best friend, it was significant,” Trimble said.

He said on Monday, students crafted memorials to their late classmate.

“The important thing for us was for the kids to take the opportunity to process and remember a classmate they loved, and what we found was even more than we realized,” Trimble said. “They really loved him, and they really appreciated him.”

The funeral is set for noon Wednesday at the Main Street Church of Christ, where Andrew’s father is the pastor.

The obituary says the church was a big part of his life, and he’d often be found behind the church playing with his friends after services, and he was very proud of the Bible verses he was working on memorizing.

Crystal Osborne has a daughter who attends kindergarten at the school.

“It’s just something no parent wants to ever think about,” she said. “My heart goes out to the whole family, especially the parents. I can’t even imagine.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.