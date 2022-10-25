Deadline approaching for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Eastern Kentucky is still trying to rebuild, and they need help.

Those who suffered damage during July’s historic flash flooding are still eligible to apply for FEMA assistance, but time is running out.

“The deadline date is this Friday, October 28 for survivors in designated counties to apply,” said FEMA representative Briana Fenton.

The best places to get help are through the FEMA helpline, applying online, through the app or at an open recovery center.

“They can help assist you with your application process and make sure to keep moving your recovery forward,” Fenton said.

FEMA officials say everyone in the impacted counties suffered a loss to some degree. This assistance is there for anyone who needs it and qualifies.

“You don’t have to repay them, they’re non-taxable and they will not impact your eligibility with any other federal benefits you may be receiving,” Fenton said.

The deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan is also October 28.

If you want to apply, you can:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, click here

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Apply online by clicking here

Use the FEMA mobile app

