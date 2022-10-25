Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK

Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan.

The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday.

Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications.

Jordan was best known for his roles in Will and Grace and American horror story. He was also known for his social media presence, gaining a large following during the pandemic.

Friends and co-stars, including Dolly Parton, are sharing memories of Jordan. Monday, Parton tweeted that she was “hurt and shocked.”

Jordan was 67.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Chuck Yeager exhibit
Exhibit on Chuck Yeager opens at West Virginia airport
Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
Southern Fried Funeral with The Aracoma Story
Southern Fried Funeral with The Aracoma Story
Christopher Jones is charged with sexual assault by parent or guardian, distributing obscene...
Man accused of sexual assaulting minors pleads not guilty