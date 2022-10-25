FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses top threats in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FBI Director Christopher Wray made a stop Tuesday in West Virginia.

Wray met with law enforcement across the state to talk about some of the top threats facing the state. The meeting took place at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg.

Several people from Kanawha and Putnam Counties were in attendance.

Two of the largest issues facing the state are drugs and violent crime.

Wray said during a news conference that the two issues often go hand-in-hand.

“I want to highlight a threat that’s ravaging communities, destroying lives and wreaking havoc across our country and that’s the scourge of illegal drugs. Unfortunately, West Virginia has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in the nation,” Wray said.

“In the past decade, the state’s number of fatal overdoses has just about tripled,” Wray said, noting that 85% of overdose deaths in West Virginia are linked to opioids.

To combat drug trafficking, the FBI utilizes valuable relationships with local and state law enforcement agencies.

“At the FBI, we’re committed to the fight against the drug trafficking organizations perpetuating this crisis. One essential weapon in our arsenal is our partnerships. Through our FBI-led task forces, FBI agents are working shoulder to shoulder with our state and local partners to tackle the drug problem,” Wray said.

