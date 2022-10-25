Man accused of sexual assaulting minors pleads not guilty

Christopher Jones is charged with sexual assault by parent or guardian, distributing obscene...
Christopher Jones is charged with sexual assault by parent or guardian, distributing obscene materials to minors and sexual assault.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a 30-count indictment involving two juveniles.

Christopher Jones is charged with sexual assault by parent or guardian, distributing obscene materials to minors and sexual assault.

The alleged crimes took place between August of 2018 until February of 2021.

A trial date for Jones was set for February 23, 2023.

Jones bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

Latest News

Marshall Homecoming 2022
Marshall Homecoming 2022
Ascent Audio
Ascent Audiology and Hearing
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast