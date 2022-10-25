Man accused of sexual assaulting minors pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a 30-count indictment involving two juveniles.

Christopher Jones is charged with sexual assault by parent or guardian, distributing obscene materials to minors and sexual assault.

The alleged crimes took place between August of 2018 until February of 2021.

A trial date for Jones was set for February 23, 2023.

Jones bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

