Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

(WVRJA)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon.

The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.

Roush, 25, died after a shooting on April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Two other suspects were also charged in connection with the case. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder in September.

The judge says Nelson’s sentencing will be at the same time as Hall’s on Nov. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

