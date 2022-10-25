Man killed in stove propane leak explosion

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Fire Chief John Kelley found his cousin’s body burned inside a building behind his cousin’s home Saturday.

He said the man’s girlfriend ran out when she she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m.

“She couldn’t get the door open. It was jammed or something fell in front of it. I believe she told me she took a hammer and tried to smash a window,” Kelley said.

Kelley said an explosion happened and the building went up in flames.

Chief Investigator Jason Baltic with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said the man was working on a wall heater when gas ignited the building.

“With there being a leak, the gentleman had a hard time smelling, which propane gives off an odor, and I don’t think he knew there was a leak when trying to light it that is when we had the explosion,” Baltic said.

Kelley said the man’s girlfriend said she tried every way to get in, but the pressure was too strong.

“The door was open at the time and when this happened the pressure caused the door to close and that was part of the problem,” Baltic said.

Kelley said the man recently bought the propane wall heater for the building.

“Something like this is always really tragic, especially a small county, small community, because you either know people or you are related to them,” Kelley said.

Many said they knew the man for his Christmas displays lighting up Charleston Road for families to see, in addition to his stories and a love for children and the outdoors.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the man’s name will not be released yet.

Crews from many departments responded, with the Gandeeville Volunteer Fire Department serving as the primary agency. Crews from Walton, Clover, and Spencer fire departments assisted.

