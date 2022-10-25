Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor

Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington detachment 340 Marine Corps League has a new name in honor of one of West Virginia’s greatest heroes.

It’s now the Hershel “Woody” Williams detachment, named in honor of the late Medal of Honor recipient.

Members got consent from Williams’ family and voted unanimously Monday in favor of the renaming.

Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation’s Capitol in Washington.

“He was just the most genuine person you’d ever want to meet,” said Patti Leib, Marine Corps League Adjutant. “He loved the Marines, he loves all veterans, and he never quit serving.”

Monday’s ceremony closed with a moment of silence in honor of Williams.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

Latest News

Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Crews battle forest fire in Jackson
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash