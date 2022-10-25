Mid week weather trends cooler and damp around the edges

Gusty night with late showers to end the warm spell
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here at the end of October a flash drought has taken hold of areas from Huntington west into Ohio and Kentucky where the weather has been parched for a month. Just one decent rain has occurred in that time slot. Now 2 weekends ago a heavy rain did fall in Central WV so while still dry along I-77 and I-79 it is not nearly as parched from Charleston into eastern WV.

The CK Autumnfest parade stepped off at 6 with balmy breezes and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight gusty showers will arrive by midnight points west then pass thru the region by dawn.

Wednesday will feature an overcast sky with cool and gusty breezes adding to the overnight leaf fall. Temperatures will stay in the 50s so a much cooler autumn feel will be had at school recess, on the construction line and for late day sports, cheerleading and band practices.

Thursday will dawn chilly near 40 degrees then despite sunshine highs will struggle to get to 60.

Friday’s lows in the upper 30s will be the chilliest we see for a week as a milder brand of air returns into the weekend and beyond. Highs will approach 70 starting Saturday and through Halloween on Monday. A dry weekend is likely to end wet Sunday night with showers into Monday. We shall see how long the rain threat lasts since Monday night is trick or treat night!

