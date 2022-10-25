Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Officer J. Lott was reunited with a baby girl he delivered and rescued in December 2016.
Officer reunited with baby he delivered, saved at the border
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
Family loses everything in house fire after daughter killed in hit-and-run