Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

Latest News

Holden Elementary students and staff head back to class
Holden Elementary students and staff head back to class
Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Oct 24
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Oct 24
Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor