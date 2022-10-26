3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.(Lyndsai Montgomery)
By Rachel Jinright and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Alabama went all out to show pride for his favorite team.

Last Friday was “Represent Your Favorite College Day” at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope.

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.

Kai’s mom, Lyndsai Montgomery, told WSFA her son often refers to the ASU drum majors as the “Big Boys.”

Montgomery said he loves watching the ASU marching band and is enamored by their performances.

“Kai runs when he hears the band playing on YouTube,” Montgomery said. “He often says, ‘Mommy, I want to be a drum major like that.’”

Montgomery said she made every piece of the costume by hand.

“I really enjoyed making it for him. Seeing him light up to try and imitate their moves was priceless,” Montgomery added.

From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it all started around 3 a.m. Wednesday
Police chase ends with shots fired
A man was working on a propane stove when the building went up in flames.
Man killed in stove propane leak explosion

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
President Joe Biden providing some “breathing room” for Americans by cracking down on junk fees...
The White House aims to ease inflation fears
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police seeking person of interest in shooting