The birthplace of Halloween
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

We are days away from the most frightening holiday of the year, but did you know Halloween originated in Ireland, thousands of years ago? It’s actually made Ireland a tourist draw this time of year, thanks to festivals and tons of haunted sights. Travelzoo’s Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been there for a few days and joined Susan and Taylor from Trim Castle in Ireland with the spooky details!

