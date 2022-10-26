The birthplace of Halloween
We are days away from the most frightening holiday of the year, but did you know Halloween originated in Ireland, thousands of years ago? It’s actually made Ireland a tourist draw this time of year, thanks to festivals and tons of haunted sights. Travelzoo’s Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been there for a few days and joined Susan and Taylor from Trim Castle in Ireland with the spooky details!
