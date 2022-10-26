Bloom-Vernon Local Schools break ground on sports dome

Bloom-Vernon Local Schools break ground on new sports dome
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - The home of the Jeeps will soon be home to a brand new indoor sports facility. In October, Bloom-Vernon Local Schools broke ground on a 21,000-square-foot dome near the South Webster High School soccer field.

“We’ve kind of been joking around with the staff about maybe having a contest to see what we’re going to call it. Things like ‘the Jeep Dome’ have been tossed around,” joked Superintendent Marc Kreischer.

Kreischer says this dome, or bubble, will house volleyball and basketball, as well as a two-lane track. It will connect to the existing concession area near the soccer field.

“We always have limited gym space,” Kreischer said. “We have after-school academic programs that are going on at our elementary school until 5:30 every day, so a lot of our younger kids can’t start their youth practices until 5:30. A lot of times, our elementary gym is packed until 10 with elementary students, so that is not an ideal situation.”

Kreischer says the additional gym space will relieve some of those issues. It comes with a $2.4 million price tag, however, the dome option allowed the school district to cut down on costs by about one-third of what a brick-and-mortar facility of the same size might cost.

The facility is expected to be complete and ready for use by the beginning of March 2023.

