Brighter times ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We paid the piper on Wednesday. After a beautiful spell of Indian Summer weather with highs in the 70s amidst bright sunshine for 4 straight days, the overnight Wednesday morning gusty shower pattern did yeoman work in knocking down leaves and knocking down temperatures. So hump day readings stayed in the coolish 50s with a brisk wind adding an autumn chill.

Thursday will dawn with the same glum and gloomy low overcast. Then as the day progresses a wind shift to the northeast will help promote a drying trend that supports afternoon bluer skies. Temperatures will make a late day run at 60 degrees.

Friday will dawn chilly enough for patchy frost with lows in the 30s then under sunshiny skies afternoon highs will jump back into the mid 60s. Saturday will be just as bright with highs a tad warmer as winds from south blow for the Herd’s homecoming game and the ‘Eers game with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Sunday will feature a stiffer south wind so look for temperatures to get closer to 70 though clouds will be gathering with showers by nightfall sure to be close by. Those showers will likely persist off and on into Monday though it’s too soon to call yeah or nay on rain for Trick or Treat activities!

