Deadly crash closes roadway

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A deadly head-on crash Wednesday afternoon has closed U.S. 60 in St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Also known as MacCorkle Avenue, the roadway is closed in both directions. The accident, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Winfield Road.

Dispatchers say one person has died, and three others were taken to the hospital.

The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m.

Crews from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha EMS, West Side Fire and Tornado Fire responded, along with others.

We have a crew headed that way. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

