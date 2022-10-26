Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish.

Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly.

“We have had a dry spell had a little rain last night helps us for a few hours,” Sigman said.

Trash can never be burned because it is illegal, but brush can be burned on a property between certain times through the end of the year.

“No outdoor burning except after 5 in the evening and before 7 in the morning,” Sigman said.

He said most forest fires are started by people or by intentional trash fires that get out of control. When a forest fire happens, the Department of Forestry shows up to get things under control.

Investigators will figure out if the fire was started by an illegal burn and if the person is found there are major consequences.

“It could be several hundred dollars, you could be in prison,” Sigman said. “The big thing is you are liable for that fire for any cost incurred fighting that fire by forestry personnel or by your fire department.”

Inside city limits laws can be different.

“Charleston, South Charleston, Dunbar, Nitro, St. Albans, any of the municipalities, check the local burn law,” Sigman said.

He said most bigger cities require a burn permit to burn brush.

