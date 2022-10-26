One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, OH. (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that lead to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene.

Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David Thoroughman told WSAZ the suspect in the Ironton incident was found in the Lucasville area. They say that person was then involved in an altercation with a woman outside a nearby business.

He was arrested a short time later and taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Thoroughman said the suspect, who’s name is not yet being released, will face charges in Scioto County, but will be taken back to Ironton to be questioned by police there.

WSAZ is working to confirm more details of the alleged incident.

