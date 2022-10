HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mountain Movers Theatre Company will perform at the Garden Theater on Main Cross St. in Louisa, Kentucky.

Tickets at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com.

The opening night is a dinner show and the 2023 season reveal! There will be another dinner show on Nov. 5th

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.