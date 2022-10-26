Man dies in single-vehicle crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident in Gallia County, Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bildwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

