Man dies in single-vehicle crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Gallia County. (MGN)
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Gallia County. (MGN)(Pixabay via MGN)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident in Gallia County, Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bildwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

