Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it all started around 3 a.m. Wednesday
Police chase ends with shots fired
A man was working on a propane stove when the building went up in flames.
Man killed in stove propane leak explosion

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
Remembering Jean Kuczka and Alexandria Bell, who died in a school shooting on Monday.
Remembering 2 victims killed in Missouri school shooting
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5...
No US-born Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
Biden administration targets fees