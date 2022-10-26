One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

One arrested in connection with Ironton investigation
By Martina Bills and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene and probably will be overnight, Wagner said.

Meanwhile, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman told WSAZ the suspect in the Ironton incident was found in the Lucasville area. They say that person was then involved in an altercation with a woman outside a nearby business.

He was arrested a short time later and taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Thoroughman said the suspect, who’s name is not yet being released, will face charges in Scioto County, but will be taken back to Ironton to be questioned by police there.

WSAZ is working to confirm more details about the alleged incident.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest.

