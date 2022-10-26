Police chase ends with shots fired

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired.

That’s according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

Sheriff Woods says it started around 3 Wednesday morning when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs.

The chase started near Rt. 60 in the county, and ended with a truck crashing into a home on Beech St. in Ashland.

Sheriff Woods says shots were fired, which means Kentucky State Police are investigating the matter.

No injuries were reported, but Sheriff Woods says a man and a woman have been arrested as a result of the pursuit.

Our crew at the scene says no one lives in the home where the truck crashed.

This is a developing story.

