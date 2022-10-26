Police chase ends with shots fired

Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it all started around 3 a.m. Wednesday
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it all started around 3 a.m. Wednesday(Lesya Feinstein/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired.

That’s according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

Sheriff Woods says it started around 3 Wednesday morning when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs.

The chase started near Rt. 60 in the county, and ended with a truck crashing into a home on Beech St. in Ashland.

Sheriff Woods says shots were fired, which means Kentucky State Police are investigating the matter.

No injuries were reported, but Sheriff Woods says a man and a woman have been arrested as a result of the pursuit.

Our crew at the scene says no one lives in the home where the truck crashed.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
A man was working on a propane stove when the building went up in flames.
Man killed in stove propane leak explosion
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Woman accuses West Virginia state delegate of sexual harassment
Woman accuses West Virginia state delegate of sexual harassment
Woman accuses West Virginia state delegate of sexual harassment
Woman accuses West Virginia state delegate of sexual harassment
Gusty showers and a healthy leaf fall
First Warning Forecast