Police investigating shooting near gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. near a gas station and student housing. The scene is about a block away from Marshall University’s campus.

