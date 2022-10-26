Police investigating shooting near gas station

Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall University's campus
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall University's campus(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. near a gas station and student housing. The scene is about a block away from Marshall University’s campus.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

