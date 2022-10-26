Police seeking person of interest in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington.

Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a 31-year-old Huntington man who had been shot once in the side of his torso. A Cabell County EMS crew took him to a local hospital. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim told police that as he was approaching his vehicle, which was parked in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, he encountered an unknown man who showed him a firearm and shot him.

Huntington Police detectives told WSAZ during their initial investigation it appears the victim and the suspect do not know one another.

The victim also told investigators he had his own firearm and shot at the suspect, who left the area going west.

The suspect dropped what was later determined to be an AR-15 style pistol.

Anyone with information, especially security footage, relating to this incident is asked to call detectives at 304-696-4420, extension 1066, or can leave information anonymously on the Police Department’s tip line at 304-696-4444.

