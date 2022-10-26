Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas

Authorities say mail theft is once again on the rise. (Source: KVVU)
By Lauren Martinez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more.

Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours.

May told KVVU that the thieves hit at least four other mailboxes in the neighborhood.

“You know, I think it’s a little bit despicable. It does hit on a personal level,” May said.

And it didn’t just happen to May’s neighborhood; thieves also targeted a nearby community mailbox.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police posted warnings on social media.

The post read, “Residents! Mail theft is once again on the rise. Thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards, etc. So please pick up your mail ASAP every day!”

Authorities didn’t immediately share what the thieves got from the mailboxes, but May said taking someone’s mail-in ballot is a low thing to do.

“It’s a very intense political race. Both sides are going at it. I think it kind of deters some voters. It’s sad that people have to resort to something this low if that’s really the nature,” May said.

The Postal Service left a note on one of the broken mailboxes regarding where residents can pick up their mail, but May said his neighborhood never got anything.

“There was no kind of official notice. Nothing was left in the boxes, and nothing was put on our doors. It was up to us to figure it out on our own,” May said.

According to May, he has already reached out to the Postal Service several times.

“Nobody knows what to do right now. I’ve personally reached out to a supervisor on four separate occasions,” May said.

May was reportedly told it would take about three weeks to fix his neighborhood’s mailbox.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
FBI director meets with law enforcement officers in W.Va.
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses top threats in W.Va.
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

Latest News

FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover
If you would like to help volunteer or donate building materials, such as plywood or...
Volunteers work to rebuild Eastern Ky. communities impacted by summer flooding
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses