Volunteers work to rebuild Eastern Ky. communities impacted by summer flooding

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Remember when volunteers jumped into action after destructive flooding washed away homes in Eastern Kentucky over the summer? Well, months later the sound of construction and hearts filled with determination still fill these communities.

On Wednesday, WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok visited a group rebuilding two elderly women’s homes in Wayland. Volunteers with Hand in Hand Ministries from Auxier, along with the help of middle school students from Louisville, teamed up to move progress forward.

“There’s still people in need. This didn’t just happen and go away. People are still desperate. Just give a little bit of your time, help your neighbor. It doesn’t take a whole lot. It makes everybody feel better, even yourself,” said Gail Spradland, director of Hand in Hand Ministries.

Spradlin says the goal is to have these elderly women back in their homes ahead of the winter months.

In order to keep the rebuilding process going for families trying to recover, they need all hands on deck.

If you would like to help volunteer or donate building materials, such as plywood or insulation, you can call their office at 606-886-0709.

You can also stop by their office. Hand in Hand Ministries is located in Auxier, Kentucky at 21 N River St, Auxier, KY 41602.

