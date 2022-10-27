Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment with West Virginia Navigator

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period is just a week away.

Jeremy Smith, Program Director with West Virginia Navigator, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new this year.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.