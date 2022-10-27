Breast cancer survivors, mother and daughter, on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Toni and Francesca Karle discuss the self awareness of early breast cancer detection , treatment options, and importance of knowing family history.

The Dance All Night DanceAThon is Friday, October 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Christ Temple Church. Donations will go to the Cabell Huntington Hospital mammogram fund.

