Breast cancer survivors, mother and daughter, on Studio 3

Breast cancer survivor family on Studio 3
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Toni and Francesca Karle discuss the self awareness of early breast cancer detection , treatment options, and importance of knowing family history.

The Dance All Night DanceAThon is Friday, October 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Christ Temple Church. Donations will go to the Cabell Huntington Hospital mammogram fund.

