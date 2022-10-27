Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients

(wsaz)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception.

“We are actually having a large surge right now, state-wide and region-wide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”

Cabell Huntington hospital staff is feeling overwhelmed.

“The pediatric unit’s full, the PICU is full, we also have ER at capacity, however, we have collaboration amongst facilities where we’re able to get kids to the beds they need,” Frazier said.

Local pediatricians have been busy with RSV too.

“This year it’s been particularly early for it, and kids seem a little sicker than normal,” said pediatrician Dr. Daniel Whitmore.

RSV usually impacts kids two and under the hardest, but it can become serious at any age.

While symptoms are similar to that of a cold, the difference is in the sound.

“You often get wheezing in your chest, or sound of wheezing, where typically most colds won’t cause that,” said Whitmore. “RSV likes to go to the lower lungs into the bronchioles.”

The best way, experts say, to try and steer clear of the nasty virus, and others floating around, is to practice good hygiene.

“During this time of year if you’re coughing, you always want to cough into that arm, and you want to wash your hands really really good for at least 20 seconds,” Whitmore said.

“Especially infants in the house,” said Frazier. “Try to keep them away from other siblings because a lot of times what we’re seeing is the siblings are at school and they’re bringing the virus home to the infants, they’re getting sick and getting admitted.”

Health officials recommend seeing your doctor to properly test, diagnose and treat RSV if you think your child may have it.

