Fall Fire Season at critical point

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .

As dry as the climate has become since mid-September, the pattern looking into November offers only chances of limited rain.

Given the leaves are now falling and with the prospects for a warmer, windier and drier start to November, already many Bluegrass Counties have been placed on a burn ban. In these areas it is now unlawful to burn anyplace, anytime, 24/7. Here’s a list of no burn areas in Kentucky. This list includes many Coalfield Counties in the WSAZ sphere of coverage (Johnson, Magoffin, Lawrence and Rowan) with more to be added as the drought tightens its grip on the region.

Kevin Arnold from the Milton Forestry department in WV cautions everyone to obey the spirit and letter of the law in all 3 states. That means while it is lawful to burn vegetation (never trash) in Ohio from 6pm until 6am and in WV from 5pm thru 7am, common sense suggests that any burning be put off until we get “meaningful” rain. Tuesday night and Wednesday’s rain amounted to less than one tenth of an inch for many. That’s barely more than a trickle given the flash drought conditions from Huntington westward.

In the Kanawha Valley and areas along I-77, I-79 a mid-October weekend rain storm of 1″-2″ has the ground less prone to fires COMPARATIVELY speaking.

