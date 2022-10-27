Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase.

Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.

They say the Sanitation Department called police saying a man attempted to discard suspicious bags into their garbage truck. When police arrived, they say they found bloody clothing in the bags that were determined to have come from a home on South 9th Street.

Ironton Police Chief Wagner says when officers arrived at that home to do a well-being check, they saw Kace Pleasant leave the house and get in a car.

Ironton Police tried to encounter Pleasant, but they say he fled.

Upon investigation, officers say they found the body of Harold Pleasant wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of the home.

The suspect was located and arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the Lucasville area.

Ironton police say Pleasant’s bond was set at $1 million.

Ironton police say the Ohio BCI, Lawrence County Prosecutors Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, Lawrence County Coroner’s Office and Lawrence County Sheriffs Office assisted in the investigation.

If any one has any information, officers ask you to give them a call at 740-532-5606.

