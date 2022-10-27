Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of two women killed Wednesday night during a crash in the West Side community of St. Albans have been released by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

The women were mother and daughter, Dotty Lou Hayes, 73, of Hurricane and Sherri L. McClanahan, 53, of Hurricane.

Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, is facing multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after the head-on crash on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.

Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others (WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)

A man and a juvenile who were also in the car with Hayes and McClanahan are still in critical condition, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Wyrick was headed west on U.S. 60 (MacCorkle Avenue) in a Ford F-150 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

Wyrick admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge about 30 to 45 minutes before the crash, “hitting a Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC” several times, according to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, both of the surviving victims suffered internal injuries and broken bones.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports Dotty Hayes died at the scene of the crash, while Sherri McClanahan passed away after being transported to a hospital.

