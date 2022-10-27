Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of two women killed Wednesday night during a crash in the West Side community of St. Albans have been released by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

The women were mother and daughter, Dotty Lou Hayes, 73, of Hurricane and Sherri L. McClanahan, 53, of Hurricane.

Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, is facing multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after the head-on crash on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.

Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)

A man and a juvenile who were also in the car with Hayes and McClanahan are still in critical condition, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Wyrick was headed west on U.S. 60 (MacCorkle Avenue) in a Ford F-150 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

Wyrick admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge about 30 to 45 minutes before the crash, “hitting a Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC” several times, according to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, both of the surviving victims suffered internal injuries and broken bones.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports Dotty Hayes died at the scene of the crash, while Sherri McClanahan passed away after being transported to a hospital.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
FBI director meets with law enforcement officers in W.Va.
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses top threats in W.Va.
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
Police investigate a home along 9th Street in Ironton, Ohio.
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

Latest News

The suspect was located and arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the Lucasville...
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Bridge set to open
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast