New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is set to open this weekend.

That’s according to Jennifer Dooley, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Highways.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:30, but the new portions of the bridge won’t open until sometime Saturday.

More information is expected to be released Thursday.

While the opening of the new bridge will allow for more drivers on the road and lead to less delays, Dooley says drivers need to be careful and alert on the roads.

Drivers should expect to see changes in the work zone near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge as the contractor transitions, so DOH is asking drivers to stay alert through the constructions zones.

The DOH reminds drivers, ‘Heads up! Phones down!’

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.