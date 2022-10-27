State takes over Logan County School District following review

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022.

On Thursday, a report detailing what was found during the investigation was released as the West Virginia Board of Education met in special session to consider taking action regarding the Special Circumstance Review.

The review described a toxic work environment with low morale among staff and intimidation from the central office. It listed the misuse of funds for travel and other things, such as turf for a baseball field.

The review also cited that special needs virtual students were not being served by leaders.

Inspectors found school board members distracted from the primary responsibility of serving students and lacked an overall understanding of responsibilities and that board members relied on the assistant superintendent.

52 percent of school leaders expressed dissatisfaction, according to the Special Circumstance Review.

The West Virginia Board of Education special session concluded with a takeover vote. The State will assume control of the Logan County School District.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Police investigate a home along 9th Street in Ironton, Ohio.
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
FBI director meets with law enforcement officers in W.Va.
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses top threats in W.Va.
Huntington Police investigate a shooting along 6th Avenue, about a block from Marshall...
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured

Latest News

The suspect was located and arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the Lucasville...
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Bridge set to open
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend