Weekend Ups ad Downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The end of October is at hand and with it comes hope for a nice Homecoming weekend in Huntington to end with some splash and dash showers in time for Monday and pre-Halloween festivities. Before we get to trick or treat night the weather will be trending milder with a slew of days the next 2 weeks featuring highs near 70.

First up Friday will dawn chilly enough for some patchy frost in the colder hollows of Appalachia. Most local thermometers will fall to near 40 with dew not frost for the first light of day. Friday will then turn hazily sunny with thermals warming into the mid-60s by day’s end. Likewise the weather will cooperate for high school football at night.

Saturday’s football weather from WVU to the Joan is fine for tailgaters and fans inside stadiums. Daytime highs in the 60s will settle back into the 50s by evening.

Sunday-Monday will feature a change to a more humid climate with some showers likely arriving Sunday afternoon-night then lingering on Monday. That means trick or treat weather may be a bit damp around the edges. Highs in the 60s will be mild for the last of October.Weekend preview and beyond

