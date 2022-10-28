Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road.

Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in and made repairs but noticeably avoided one hole near the beginning.

Marvin Brown, who lives right next to the hole, wants to know why it wasn’t fixed when the DOH was here.

“It’s getting to be a health issue and a hazard to kids and vehicles and everything else,” he said. “I don’t know what else to do about it.”

Brown said this isn’t the first time the hole has appeared.

He said in the past, crews have come out and made repairs but described its current state as bad as it’s ever been.

“My little nephews and nieces sometimes play out there, and I’m scared one of them is going to fall in a hole and get hurt or maybe even get killed.”

To try and get the Brown family some answers, we reached out to the DOH to find out why this section of Vinson Road wasn’t repaired.

They sent us this email that said:

“Our Mingo County crews have repaired other sections of the road. The City of Williamson is working on a repair at that spot; they could provide further information.”

We then reached out to Williamson Mayor Charles Hatfield to find out if the city was taking action.

He said the Division of Highways told him that the unfinished area is the city’s responsibility.

Adding, “Together, DOH & the city will get it fixed.”

