First Warning Forecast | Nice finish to week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine returned Thursday afternoon, but temperatures stayed cool. The chill has carried over into Friday morning where temperatures have started near freezing with heavy frost in rural hollows. However, milder conditions are in store for Friday afternoon, and the upcoming weekend stays warm. While dry weather is anticipated Friday and Saturday, some showers sneak in late Sunday and continue through Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the rain on Halloween is looking scattered and light and should not greatly impact any trick-or-treating activities. Once the rain exits, sunshine with warm weather returns to begin November.

Friday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some frost is being seen in rural hollows. High cloud cover is streaming across the area and will make for a pretty sunrise in spots, then a hazy or dimmer sky the remainder of the morning.

High clouds thin out Friday afternoon while high temperatures turn warmer to the mid 60s.

Friday evening looks great for football games as temperatures start near 60 degrees then fall to near 50 by the conclusion. The sky stays mostly clear.

Expect a clear sky Friday night with low temperatures near 40 degrees. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday turns mostly cloudy. The morning stays dry, but a few showers begin moving across the area during the afternoon and especially evening hours. High temperatures climb to the mid 60s.

Halloween on Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky with scattered, light showers. Expect high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Lingering showers early Tuesday morning clear out by midday, with breaks in the clouds to follow. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday see a good deal of sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures for early November. High temperatures climb to the low 70s.

