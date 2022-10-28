Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility.

Governor Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky plans to build the racing facility on 177 acres near Ashland.

It’s going to be Kentucky’s first track dedicated to quarter horses, as well as an equestrian center and entertainment complex.

It is expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs, in addition to the union labor that will be used during construction. Nearly $1 million in new tax revenues are expected to be generated each year.

The racetrack, being designed by Populous and in consultation with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, placing it among the premier quarter horse racing tracks in the nation.

The track is expected to open for the 2024 racing season.

