Head-on crash temporarily closes roadway

By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash Friday evening with injuries involved temporarily closed part of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of James River Road.

Dispatchers say two patients are involved, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Agencies on the scene include the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha EMS, and the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

