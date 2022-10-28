Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Bridge set to open
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

Latest News

Living Well 10/27/2022
Common aesthetic procedures with Living Well Aesthetics
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
San Francisco police give details on the attack of Paul Pelosi at he and House Speaker Nancy...
Police news conference: Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked at their San Francisco home
Marshall University Division Of Aviation
Marshall University’s Division of Aviation takes flight