Marshall University’s Division of Aviation takes flight

Marshall University Division Of Aviation
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Division of Aviation is taking flight with more opportunities for students and graduates.

Jim Smith, Director of Aviation at Marshall University, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s next for the program.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Bridge set to open
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

Latest News

Living Well 10/27/2022
Common aesthetic procedures with Living Well Aesthetics
Kate Boytek Releases New Single
Kate Boytek releases new single
Studio 3 visits Kenova Pumpkin House
Studio 3 visits Kenova Pumpkin House
Carving a Studio 3 pumpkin
Carving a Studio 3 pumpkin