More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday.

The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which was developed to help local communities tear down dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.

“There are sites all over Ohio that are perfect for redevelopment, but the cost to demolish the crumbling structures on these properties is standing in the way of new economic opportunities,” said Governor DeWine. “By helping to clear out this blight, we’re investing in the future of our citizens and our communities.”

“With these grants, we’re giving communities the resources they need to help clean up and revitalize sites to remove eyesores and attract new business,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

The demolition projects announced Friday will be funded with the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program set-aside grants announced for each county in July. Fifteen counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $22.6 million to cover demolition expenses in excess of the initial set-aside grants.

DETAILS: Complete list of 825 demolition sites

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. (Office of Governor Mike Dewine)

Examples of new projects funded in this round of awards include:

Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation: Wellston will demolish an abandoned commercial building, formerly a bar and lounge, to join the site with an adjacent lot to be sold for future commercial development in downtown Wellston.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. (Office of Governor Mike Dewine)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. (Office of Governor Mike Dewine)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.